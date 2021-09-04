Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam - State Media

More than 5,400 people have been evacuated in China's central province of Hubei due to damage to a dam, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) More than 5,400 people have been evacuated in China's central province of Hubei due to damage to a dam, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Downpours have resulted in a partial collapse of the Eping hydroelectric power plant dam in the Zhuxi county, the state media said, adding that specialists are currently working to restore the facility.

The authorities have not declared an emergency over the incident. There have been no reports yet about possible victims.