Over 55% Of Germans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Over 55% of Germans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) More than 55% of the German population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"On August 9, 2021, 275,000 shots were administered in Germany. Thus, 45.8 million people (55.1% of the population) have been fully vaccinated. In total, 52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (62.5%)," the statement read.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Twitter that more than a million teenagers at the age of 12-17 years have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (22% of this age group). The sparsely populated Saarland and Bremen states have the biggest share of fully vaccinated people in the whole country - 59.5% and 64.5%, respectively.

Germany launched the vaccination campaign on December 27. The country has so far approved four vaccines ” those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson and AstraZeneca.

