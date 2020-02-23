UrduPoint.com
Over 550 Coronavirus Cases Registered In South Korea, Four Deaths Reported - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:50 AM

Over 550 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Four Deaths Reported - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has gone up to 556 in South Korea, with four deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC listed 123 new coronavirus cases in a Sunday report, saying that 18 people have recovered. According to KCDC, 75 of the new cases are linked to the Shincheonji Church.

On Sunday, the fourth person, a 57-year-old man, died from the new coronavirus in South Korea.

