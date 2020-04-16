UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 550 People With COVID-19 Die In Spain In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Over 550 People With COVID-19 Die in Spain in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Spain has registered 5,183 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and has come close to 183,000; 551 people died in the same period, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Spain has registered 5,183 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and has come close to 183,000; 551 people died in the same period, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday.

The total number of fatalities has reached 19,130. Spain has the third highest death toll from the coronavirus in the world after the United States and Italy and the second highest number of cases after the United States.

Related Topics

World Died Same Spain Italy United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

8 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

5 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

5 minutes ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 78,000, Rec ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.