Over 550 People With COVID-19 Die in Spain in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Spain has registered 5,183 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and has come close to 183,000; 551 people died in the same period, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday.

The total number of fatalities has reached 19,130. Spain has the third highest death toll from the coronavirus in the world after the United States and Italy and the second highest number of cases after the United States.