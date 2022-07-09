UrduPoint.com

Over 5,500 Cases Of Ukrainian Shelling Of DPR Recorded Since Winter - JCCC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Over 5,500 Cases of Ukrainian Shelling of DPR Recorded Since Winter - JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) More than 5,500 cases of Ukrainian shelling of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been recorded in the 143 days since the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"The DPR JCCC has recorded 5,522 cases of firing in 143 days of the escalation, of which 5,194 with the use of heavy weapons," the office said, adding that 236 civilians were killed and 2,578 injured as a result.

According to the office, the Ukrainian troops have fired 46,556 ammunition shells during this period, including the Tochka-U, Smerch and Grad missiles.

On Friday, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported that 233 civilians were killed, and 2,552 were injured in 142 days of the escalation of the conflict.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

