UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5,500 Reports Made To Police After Violent Protests In Sydney -Law Enforcement Agency

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Over 5,500 Reports Made to Police After Violent Protests in Sydney -Law Enforcement Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Over 5,500 reports were made to Australia's police department of Crime Stoppers after violent protests broke out in Sydney on Saturday, the New South Wales (NSW) Police said.

"Police have received more than 5,500 reports from members of the public as they continue to investigate yesterday's protest under Strike Force Seasoned," the statement read on Sunday.

Thousands went to Sydney's Central business District (CBD) on Saturday to protest against the state's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and vaccination. Police tried to control the crowds but officers were largely outnumbered.

The protests started at Victoria Park and moved to George St. where they became violent.

Police officers and horses were hurt and private property was destroyed. Protesters were chanting anti-government slurs.

The statement issued by the NSW Police added that so far, over 200 people were identified.

Sixty-three people were arrested on Saturday, 35 were charged with a number of offences, 20 of which were refused bail and 15 were granted conditional bail.

In addition, 90 Penalty Infringement Notices were issued for breaching public health orders.

Protesters are asked to go get tested in fears that yesterday's event could cause mass contamination.

Today, NSW recorded 141 new local cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the state above 2,000.

Related Topics

Protest Police Australia Business Victoria Sydney George Wales Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

30 minutes ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

1 hour ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.