Over 5,500 Reports Made to Police After Violent Protests in Sydney -Law Enforcement Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Over 5,500 reports were made to Australia's police department of Crime Stoppers after violent protests broke out in Sydney on Saturday, the New South Wales (NSW) Police said.

"Police have received more than 5,500 reports from members of the public as they continue to investigate yesterday's protest under Strike Force Seasoned," the statement read on Sunday.

Thousands went to Sydney's Central business District (CBD) on Saturday to protest against the state's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and vaccination. Police tried to control the crowds but officers were largely outnumbered.

The protests started at Victoria Park and moved to George St. where they became violent.

Police officers and horses were hurt and private property was destroyed. Protesters were chanting anti-government slurs.

The statement issued by the NSW Police added that so far, over 200 people were identified.

Sixty-three people were arrested on Saturday, 35 were charged with a number of offences, 20 of which were refused bail and 15 were granted conditional bail.

In addition, 90 Penalty Infringement Notices were issued for breaching public health orders.

Protesters are asked to go get tested in fears that yesterday's event could cause mass contamination.

Today, NSW recorded 141 new local cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the state above 2,000.