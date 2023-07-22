Over 55,000 People Left Without Power in Mexico Due to Sandstorms - Electricity Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) More than 50,000 residents of the Mexican state of Sonora were cut off from power supply due to a sandstorm that hit the region the previous day, Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said Friday.

"CFE restored electricity supply to 53% of the users affected by the sandstorm, rain and wind that hit the state of Sonora.

The meteorological phenomenon affected the electric service of 55,162 users � 5% of the total consumers in the region," the commission said in a statement on the website.

On Thursday, strong winds carrying masses of sand hit Guaymas Municipality in north-western Mexico, having damaged power lines and moored vessels.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Montano said there were no casualties among residents of the state.