Open Menu

Over 55,000 People Left Without Power In Mexico Due To Sandstorms - Electricity Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Over 55,000 People Left Without Power in Mexico Due to Sandstorms - Electricity Commission

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) More than 50,000 residents of the Mexican state of Sonora were cut off from power supply due to a sandstorm that hit the region the previous day, Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said Friday.

"CFE restored electricity supply to 53% of the users affected by the sandstorm, rain and wind that hit the state of Sonora.

The meteorological phenomenon affected the electric service of 55,162 users � 5% of the total consumers in the region," the commission said in a statement on the website.

On Thursday, strong winds carrying masses of sand hit Guaymas Municipality in north-western Mexico, having damaged power lines and moored vessels.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo Montano said there were no casualties among residents of the state.

Related Topics

Governor Electricity Guaymas Mexico From

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

5 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

5 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

5 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

6 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

6 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

6 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

6 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

6 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

6 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

6 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World