Over 550,000 Teenagers From Donbas, Ukraine Stay in Russia, Need Assistance - Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Some 557,000 teenagers from Donbas and Ukraine have been displaced to Russia, they need to adapt to the life in the country, Russian Children Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said.

"There are 557,000 displaced teenagers only in Russia, we need to work with them and assist in adapting to the new reality," Lvova-Belova said at the "Teenagers 360" youth forum in Vladivostok.

She added that Russia will work on socializing teenagers who witnessed hostilities.

Russian launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24.