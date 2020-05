Over 555,000 Jobs Lost in April in Mexico Amid COVID-Related Restrictions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) At least 555,247 jobs were lost among employees registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the Latin American country in light of the coronavirus-related restrictions in place, the IMSS said on Tuesday.

"Due to the health emergency in April, the number of [employment] positions decreased by 555,247, which is equivalent to a monthly decrease of 2.7 percent," the IMSS said on the official website.

As of April 30, the IMSS registers over 19.

9 million jobs, of those more than 86 percent are full-time positions.

Mexico has so far confirmed 36,327 COVID-19 cases and 3,573 coronavirus-related fatalities. In order to curb the spread of the virus, the government imposed restrictions in late March bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, museums and schools are closed, gatherings are banned and non-essential business is not allowed, among other measures. The country is set to gradually start easing the lockdown in less affected regions from May 18.