Over 555,000 Jobs Lost in April in Mexico Amid COVID-Related Restrictions

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) At least 555,247 jobs were lost among employees registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in the Latin American country in light of the coronavirus-related restrictions in place, the IMSS said on Tuesday.

"Due to the health emergency in April, the number of [employment] positions decreased by 555,247, which is equivalent to a monthly decrease of 2.7 percent," the IMSS said on the official website.

As of April 30, the IMSS registers over 19.

9 million jobs, of those more than 86 percent are full-time positions.

Mexico has so far confirmed 36,327 COVID-19 cases and 3,573 coronavirus-related fatalities. In order to curb the spread of the virus, the government imposed restrictions in late March ” bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, museums and schools are closed, gatherings are banned and non-essential business is not allowed, among other measures. The country is set to gradually start easing the lockdown in less affected regions from May 18.