Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Over 56,000 Students From 196 Countries Sign Up for Russian University Olympiad - HSE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) More than 56,000 participants from about 200 countries have signed up for the Open Doors Olympiad, the press service of Russia's Higher school of Economics University (HSE) said on Friday.

The Open Doors Olympiad is held as part of the national Science and Universities project with the aim to attract talented foreign students. The winners are granted early admission to master's and postgraduate programs at any Russian university, without entrance examinations and with tuition fees covered by Russia.

"More than 90% of the participants are from Asia and Africa. Polls of the competition's participants show that they consider Russian higher education on par with the education of Australia, the UK, Germany, Canada, China, the US, which have been traditionally attractive for applicants.

The interest in the Olympiad has been stable over the past three years, regardless of the political situation and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the university's statement said.

Every fourth participant in the Olympiad said they wanted to try their skills in two or more out of the 14 disciplines on offer, the statement added.

HSE has been chosen as the headquarters of the Olympiad, coordinating interaction between 21 host universities represented by the Association of Global Universities.

