Over 560,000 People Displaced in Burkina Faso in 2019 - Norwegian Refugee Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ongoing violence in Burkina Faso has caused the world's largest population displacement crisis, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) stated in a report on Tuesday, adding that over half a million people had to flee their homes last year and that the country faces a significant food crisis this summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Ongoing violence in Burkina Faso has caused the world's largest population displacement crisis, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) stated in a report on Tuesday, adding that over half a million people had to flee their homes last year and that the country faces a significant food crisis this summer.

According to the humanitarian non-governmental organization, the number of displaced people in Burkina Faso increased tenfold in 2019, rising to over 560,000. NRC predicts that this figure will continue to grow, almost reaching a million people by April.

"Burkina Faso needs more than bullets and bombs. Military engagement alone is failing to protect vulnerable communities. Donors supporting military efforts to quell the extreme violence have not yet responded to the enormous humanitarian needs with equal emphasis," NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland wrote in the report.

Alongside the threat of violence, the African country also faces significant food shortages in the coming months.

NRC warned that one in 10 people will require humanitarian assistance by June, in order to meet their nutritional needs.

"In the northern town of Barsalogho, I heard horrific stories from some of the 70,000 who have recently fled to camps where there is an acute need of water, sanitation, food and education," Egeland remarked.

The NRC secretary general called on governments to take greater action both to prevent violence in Burkina Faso, and to also provide the humanitarian support the country needs.

According to a January 6 Human Rights Watch report, 250 civilians have been killed by armed Islamist groups in the African country since April. Last Monday, militants killed at least 36 people in the north of the country in the latest attack.

In August 2014, Operation Barkhane was launched by France, Mali, Burkina Faso and a number of other regional countries to combat various Islamist militant groups active in the Sahel region in Africa.