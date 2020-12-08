Over 5,700 Senior Officials Prosecuted for Corruption in Russia Since 2011 - Investigator

More than 5,700 high-ranking officials in Russia have been prosecuted for corruption crimes since 2011, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the International Anti-Corruption Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) More than 5,700 high-ranking officials in Russia have been prosecuted for corruption crimes since 2011, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated annually on December 9. On this day, UN member states raise public awareness of corruption and report on the implemented measures.

"In the period starting 2011, over 5,700 persons with a special legal status were brought before court," Bastrykin said.

As a case in point, the Investigative Committee chief cited the criminal case against Anatoly Popkov, the head of the Belgorodsky District administration.

Investigators have established that Popkov received bribes in the amount of over 30 million rubles ($407,400) from entrepreneurs in the period between 2018 and 2019 in exchange for issuing permits for construction and commissioning of capital construction facilities. Popkov has not admitted his guilt even after being detained in the act, while taking a 6 million ruble bribe in his office, Bastrykin recalled.