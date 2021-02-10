UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 58,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Busted In China, 600 Doses Sent Overseas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:16 PM

Over 58,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Busted in China, 600 Doses Sent Overseas

Chinese police have uncovered a number of cases involving production and distribution of fake COVID-19 vaccines with doses up to 58,000, the country's prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Chinese police have uncovered a number of cases involving production and distribution of fake COVID-19 vaccines with doses up to 58,000, the country's prosecutor general's office said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Supreme People's Procuratorate, a group of suspects led by a ring leader, identified only by his surname as Kong, were detained by the police last November for producing about 58,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines made of simple saline resolution.

Kong's group generated 12 million Yuan (about $1.86 million) in profits through the sales of the fake vaccines, the statement said.

In a related case, a number of suspects bought the fake COVID-19 vaccines produced by Kong and tried to smuggle them overseas. A batch of 600 doses of the fake vaccines were transported to Hong Kong on November 11 last year and sent to an unknown destination overseas the next day.

A second batch of 1,200 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Hong Kong on November 12. But the group was forced to destroy the unsold fake vaccines two weeks later, after a number of their accomplices were detained by Chinese police.

As of Wednesday, about 70 suspects have been arrested in 21 cases related to fake COVID-19 vaccines, the statement said.

Related Topics

Resolution Police China Hong Kong November From Million

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

8 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

22 minutes ago

China eyes cultivation, expansion of ice tourism c ..

2 minutes ago

Arab League congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s s ..

33 minutes ago

KP food authority discards 60 kg substandard spice ..

2 minutes ago

Five travelling Rescue 1122 ambulance die in accid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.