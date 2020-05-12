Over 5.8Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Public Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) More than 5.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 251,000 people across the country remain under medical supervision as suspected virus carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

As many as 168,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog noted.

Russia has so far confirmed 221,344 COVID-19 cases, 2,009 fatalities and 39,801 recoveries.