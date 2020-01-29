UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5,900 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In China, Death Toll At 132 - Health Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:50 AM

Over 5,900 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in China, Death Toll at 132 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has reached 5,974 and the death toll from the new virus strain has gone up to 132, China's National Health Commission said.

A day earlier, the health authorities said that there were 4,515 confirmed coronavirus cases and 106 patients have died.

Over the past 24 hours, the health authorities received information about 1,459 confirmed new cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus as well as recorded 26 fatal cases, of which 25 were in Hubei province.

"As of midnight on January 28 [16:00 GMT], the national health commission received information from 59 provinces [districts, cities under the direct jurisdiction of the central government] about 5,974 confirmed cases of which 1,239 are in grave condition, 132 have died, 103 people were discharged from hospitals," the statement read.

Chinese special administrative regions of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan have also confirmed eight, seven and eight cases, respectively.

In addition, other 9,239 people are suspected of being infected. At the moment, 59,990 more people, who were in close contact with those diagnosed, are being monitored.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. On Monday, the World Health Organization changed the global risk degree of the deadly coronavirus from "moderate" to "high."

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan Hong Kong Macau January December From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

3 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

6 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

6 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.