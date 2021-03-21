UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 6 Mln People Receive First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine In France - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Over 6 Mln People Receive First Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine in France - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) More than six million French people have been administered the first jab of a vaccine against the coronavirus, the French Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in France, 6,137,375 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 9.2% of the total population and 11.

7% of the adult population) and 2,444,473 people have received two injections (i.e. 3.6% of the total population and 4.7% of the adult population)," the ministry said in a statement.

France kicked off the vaccination campaign on December 27. To date, the country's health authorities have approved the use of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical companies.

