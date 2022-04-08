UrduPoint.com

Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus To Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run - BAA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus to Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run - BAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) More than 60 athletes from Russia and Belarus were disqualified from the city of Boston's upcoming famous marathon and 5K run, the organizing body's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced its decision to ban athletes residing in Russia and Belarus from participating in the marathon and 5K run, among the best-known in the world, set to take place on April 18.

"A total of 63 athletes will be removed from the Boston Marathon and B.A.A. 5K collectively," the B.A.A. spokesperson said when asked about the total number banned from the two countries.

Citizens of both countries who live abroad will be able to compete without their national flags.

Organizers said they will make "reasonable efforts" to refund the athletes from Russia or Belarus, within the constraints as imposed by Federal and international sanctions. However, the spokesperson did not comment on how they are going to return this money.

The Boston marathon is the oldest one in the world. The first race took place in 1897. Over 30,000 athletes expect to run this year.

Three Russian athletes - Olga Markova, Svetlana Zakharova and Lidya Grigoryeva - won the marathon in 1993, 2003 and 2007.

Related Topics

World Russia Marathon Boston Belarus Money April From Race

Recent Stories

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

29 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

29 minutes ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

30 minutes ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

30 minutes ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

30 minutes ago
 PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.