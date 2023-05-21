Over 60 Chinese Officials Brought to Justice Over Deadly Building Collapse - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Sixty-two Chinese officials were held liable for the collapse of a six-story building in the city of Changsha that killed 54 people last year, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on April 29, 2022 in the capital of China's central Hunan province. The building used to house shops and catering establishments, as well as a small hotel.

Chinese authorities carried out a rigorous investigation into the 62 officials who were suspected of breaching the discipline and law and were "brought to justice," the report said, adding that the city mayor, Zhen Jianxin, was sacked.

An investigation previously revealed that an engineering supervision company had issued a false safety assessment report for the hotel located on floors four through six, which were illegally constructed.