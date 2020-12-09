UrduPoint.com
Over 60 Countries, 130 Telephone Companies Forswear China's 5G Technology - Pomepo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:57 PM

Over 60 Countries, 130 Telephone Companies Forswear China's 5G Technology - Pomepo

More than 60 states so far have forsworn China's 5G technology and they hold nearly two-thirds of the world's GDP, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) More than 60 states so far have forsworn China's 5G technology and they hold nearly two-thirds of the world's GDP, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"We today have over 60 countries that have said we are not going to permit that to happen, 27 out of 29 EU countries," Pompeo said. "I think number now is 67 percent of the globe's GDP has forsworn technology that is not trusted mandating trusted vendors."

Pompeo also said that some 130 telephone companies have forsworn China's 5G technology.

"The State Department led that effort. We are proud of what we have achieved, we still have more," Pompeo added.

China and the United States have disagreed over which country gets to call itself the progenitor of 5G technology.

With Chinese giant Huawei heavily outpacing its US competitors, the Trump administration has sought to kneecap the Chinese tech giant with sanctions, including in other Western countries.

In August 2018, US President Donald Trump signed a decree that barred US government departments from using network equipment made by Huawei and ZTE. Similarly, the UK government said in July that the country's 5G networks would also be Huawei-free starting from January 2021 to the end of 2027.

Several other European countries, including Slovenia, Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic, have banned Huawei from 5G state contracts, citing risks to their national security.

