UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 Countries To Attend 2nd China International Import Expo - Chinese Deputy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:15 PM

Over 60 Countries to Attend 2nd China International Import Expo - Chinese Deputy Minister

A total of 61 countries have confirmed participation of their delegates and businesses at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5-10, Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Bingnan said at a press conference on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A total of 61 countries have confirmed participation of their delegates and businesses at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5-10, Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Bingnan said at a press conference on Friday.

"The second China International Import Expo will take place from November 5-10 this year at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. As of today, 61 countries have confirmed their participation in the expo, whereas 15 countries, including Italy and France, have stated their readiness to act as key guests of the event," Wang said.

He added that the expo this years is expected to be much bigger, with the event's attendees including more than 3,000 companies, including from among the Fortune Global 500 ranking.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed that despite the trade strife between China and the United States, the US companies will be represented at the expo and even at a larger scale than last year, when they were the third largest exhibitor.

The CIIE is held jointly by the Chinese Commerce Ministry and Shanghai Municipal People's Government with the support of the World Trade Organization.

Last year, more than 2,800 companies from 130 countries partook in the event. Russia performed as a key guest and was represented by companies in five industry areas, including food and agricultural products, high-tech equipment, medical equipment and goods, services, consumer goods. The Russian delegation was headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Import Russia China France Shanghai Italy United States November Commerce Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Media registration for 2019-20 season opens

14 minutes ago

Fast food culture yet to take over: A vast majorit ..

16 minutes ago

PIA’S FIRST COMPLETE “A” CHECK AT ISLAMABAD ..

18 minutes ago

Renault profits skid on Nissan woes

8 minutes ago

Boks to have 'guns blazing' at All Blacks

6 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Air Force Suspends Training Flights Af ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.