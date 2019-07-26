Over 60 Countries to Attend 2nd China International Import Expo - Chinese Deputy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A total of 61 countries have confirmed participation of their delegates and businesses at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November 5-10, Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Bingnan said at a press conference on Friday.

"The second China International Import Expo will take place from November 5-10 this year at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. As of today, 61 countries have confirmed their participation in the expo, whereas 15 countries, including Italy and France, have stated their readiness to act as key guests of the event," Wang said.

He added that the expo this years is expected to be much bigger, with the event's attendees including more than 3,000 companies, including from among the Fortune Global 500 ranking.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed that despite the trade strife between China and the United States, the US companies will be represented at the expo and even at a larger scale than last year, when they were the third largest exhibitor.

The CIIE is held jointly by the Chinese Commerce Ministry and Shanghai Municipal People's Government with the support of the World Trade Organization.

Last year, more than 2,800 companies from 130 countries partook in the event. Russia performed as a key guest and was represented by companies in five industry areas, including food and agricultural products, high-tech equipment, medical equipment and goods, services, consumer goods. The Russian delegation was headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.