Over 60 Detained in Moscow During Pro-Navalny Unauthorized Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Detentions of participants in unauthorized actions in support of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny continue in Moscow, Sputnik correspondents reported on Sunday, adding that at least 66 people have already been arrested.

Among those detained in northern Moscow is a journalist and member of the Human Rights Council, Nikolai Svanidze. He was later released.

Law enforcement officers use loudspeakers to urge the protesters to observe order and disperse.

Meanwhile, according to the estimates of the Moscow Department of regional security and countering corruption, about 300 people are engaged in the unauthorized protests in the Russian capital.