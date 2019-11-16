Over 60 Detained in Yellow Vest Protests in French Capital - Paris Police Chief

More than 60 people were detained on Saturday during mass yellow vest protests in the French capital as the movement marks one year anniversary, Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) More than 60 people were detained on Saturday during mass yellow vest protests in the French capital as the movement marks one year anniversary, Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement said.

"Sixty-one person has been detained," Lallement told BFMTV channel.

Place d'Italie, a square in the south of the capital, has become a battle scene, with demonstrators being engaged in heavy clashes with law enforcers. Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. Photos on social media show barricades on fire, masked protesters and officers in full gear.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent from the scene reported that after police deployed tear gas at the square, many protesters were seen coughing and trying to find shelter.

Some of the demonstrators fainted. Volunteers arrived to take the injured to local hospitals. Also, the hooligans set trash bins on fire. The arrived police officers deployed water cannon at the protesters at the square.

Hundreds of people also gathered near the Porte Champerret in the north of the capital. The law enforcers told the demonstrators that the protest was unsanctioned and called upon them to leave the area. Police later deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters.