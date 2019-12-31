UrduPoint.com
Over 60 Flights Delayed In 3 Of Moscow's Airports - Yandex Transport App

Over 60 Flights Delayed in 3 of Moscow's Airports - Yandex Transport App

At least 63 flights were delayed and two cancelled throughout three of Moscow's airports Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo on Tuesday morning, Russian IT giant Yandex's web transportation app showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) At least 63 flights were delayed and two cancelled throughout three of Moscow's airports Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo on Tuesday morning, Russian IT giant Yandex's web transportation app showed.

As of 9:23 a.m. local time (06:23 GMT), 18 flights have been delayed in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, 35 in Domodedovo and 10 in Sheremetyevo.

On Monday, snow fell in Moscow and weather conditions worsened.

