UrduPoint.com

Over 60 Foreign Ships Remain Blocked In Ukrainian Ports - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Over 60 Foreign Ships Remain Blocked in Ukrainian Ports - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) More than 60 foreign ships are unable to leave Ukrainian ports because of the threat of shelling and mines, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said.

"Over 60 foreign vessels continue to be blocked in Ukrainian ports. The threat of shelling and high mine danger created by the official Kiev in its internal waters and territorial sea do not allow ships to safely go out," Mizintsev said at a Saturday briefing.

He added that the Russian forces open a humanitarian corridor (a safe lane in the south-western direction from the territorial waters of Ukraine) every day, but there is still a threat of drift of Ukrainian mines torn from anchor along the coast of the Black Sea states.

"We are calling on the International Maritime Organization and the management of shipowners to influence the official Kiev to take measures aimed at unblocking and ensuring the safety of the exit of ships of foreign states from the ports of Ukraine," Mizintsev said.

On Thursday, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the Ukrainian Navy had placed 420 anchor mines in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea between February 25 and March 4. At least ten of these mines have been drifting freely in the western part of the Black Sea after a storm that tore the anchor cables.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February March From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremli ..

Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.