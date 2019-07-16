Over 60 French Departments Restrict Water Use Due to Drought - Reports

As many as 61 French administrative divisions have introduced restrictions on water use due to an unprecedented drought in the country, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) As many as 61 French administrative divisions have introduced restrictions on water use due to an unprecedented drought in the country, local media reported Tuesday.

There have already been 118 decrees issued at the prefecture level over the situation, according to Le Parisien newspaper. A total of 21 departments are in a state of crisis and only permit the use of water for health, nutrition and civil security needs. Other departments have taken measures to reduce water use for agricultural and household purposes.

French meteorological service Meteo-France has said that the country has been suffering from drought and lack rainfall since July 2018 but that the situation did improve between September and March.

France was hit with an abnormal heatwave in June, surpassing its highest temperatures ever recorded on the 28th of the month, reaching 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 Fahrenheit) in the southeastern Carpentras commune and 45.1 degrees Celsius in the southern Villevieille commune.