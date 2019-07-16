UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 French Departments Restrict Water Use Due To Drought - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:22 PM

Over 60 French Departments Restrict Water Use Due to Drought - Reports

As many as 61 French administrative divisions have introduced restrictions on water use due to an unprecedented drought in the country, local media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) As many as 61 French administrative divisions have introduced restrictions on water use due to an unprecedented drought in the country, local media reported Tuesday.

There have already been 118 decrees issued at the prefecture level over the situation, according to Le Parisien newspaper. A total of 21 departments are in a state of crisis and only permit the use of water for health, nutrition and civil security needs. Other departments have taken measures to reduce water use for agricultural and household purposes.

French meteorological service Meteo-France has said that the country has been suffering from drought and lack rainfall since July 2018 but that the situation did improve between September and March.

France was hit with an abnormal heatwave in June, surpassing its highest temperatures ever recorded on the 28th of the month, reaching 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 Fahrenheit) in the southeastern Carpentras commune and 45.1 degrees Celsius in the southern Villevieille commune.

Related Topics

Water Drought March June July September 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

U.S. Officials Visit New Islamabad Airport, Direct ..

39 seconds ago

Maid’s daughter secures third position in Matric

11 minutes ago

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sets up Em ..

7 minutes ago

15 clinics, medical stores of non-qualified person ..

3 minutes ago

Iranian Judiciary Confirms Detention of Franco-Ira ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) disconnects 300 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.