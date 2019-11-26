Over 60 IS Members Surrender Following Operation in Eastern Afghanistan - Deputy Governor

Sixty-two militants from the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) laid down their weapons following a military operation in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the deputy governor of Nangarhar, Tamim Arif Momand, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Sixty-two militants from the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) laid down their weapons following a military operation in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the deputy governor of Nangarhar, Tamim Arif Momand, said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in the Achin district of the province.

Momand said that two Turks, 30 Pakistanis and 30 Afghans were among the detained IS members. The terrorists carried light and heavy weapons, which were handed over to the National Directorate of Security.

The deputy governor stressed that IS was no longer capable of fighting and all escape routes had been closed due to the surrender. He added that hundreds of IS militants had surrendered over the last few weeks.