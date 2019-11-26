UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 IS Members Surrender Following Operation In Eastern Afghanistan - Deputy Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Over 60 IS Members Surrender Following Operation in Eastern Afghanistan - Deputy Governor

Sixty-two militants from the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) laid down their weapons following a military operation in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the deputy governor of Nangarhar, Tamim Arif Momand, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Sixty-two militants from the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) laid down their weapons following a military operation in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, the deputy governor of Nangarhar, Tamim Arif Momand, said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in the Achin district of the province.

Momand said that two Turks, 30 Pakistanis and 30 Afghans were among the detained IS members. The terrorists carried light and heavy weapons, which were handed over to the National Directorate of Security.

The deputy governor stressed that IS was no longer capable of fighting and all escape routes had been closed due to the surrender. He added that hundreds of IS militants had surrendered over the last few weeks.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Militants Governor Russia All From

Recent Stories

Opposition's tactics to weakened govt to be failed ..

2 minutes ago

Govt opens up LNG sector, five companies plan to s ..

3 minutes ago

Indian army to deploy 210 spike anti-tank missiles ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Urges Member States to Take ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Trade, Economy Cooperation Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.