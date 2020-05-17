UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 Nations Back EU-Australian Motion For Probe Into Virus Origins - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Over 60 Nations Back EU-Australian Motion for Probe Into Virus Origins - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Sixty-two nations have backed the joint push by the European Union and Australia to launch an investigation into how the coronavirus outbreak started, media said Sunday.

The draft motion calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the World Health Organization's response to the crisis, according to the Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The UN health agency will be asked to conduct field missions designed to "identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts.

"

The motion has been backed by Japan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Australian and EU diplomats are reportedly working to convince China and the United States to join.

The document does not mention China or the city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have emerged. China has repeatedly derided efforts to blame it for the epidemic, which has infected over 4.4 million and killed more than 300,000 worldwide.

Related Topics

World Australia United Nations Russia Turkey China European Union Wuhan United Kingdom Japan South Africa South Korea United States Sunday Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

38 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.