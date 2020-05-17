Over 60 Nations Back EU-Australian Motion for Probe Into Virus Origins - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Sixty-two nations have backed the joint push by the European Union and Australia to launch an investigation into how the coronavirus outbreak started, media said Sunday.

The draft motion calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the World Health Organization's response to the crisis, according to the Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The UN health agency will be asked to conduct field missions designed to "identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts.

"

The motion has been backed by Japan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Australian and EU diplomats are reportedly working to convince China and the United States to join.

The document does not mention China or the city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have emerged. China has repeatedly derided efforts to blame it for the epidemic, which has infected over 4.4 million and killed more than 300,000 worldwide.