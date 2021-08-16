Over 60 Nations Say Foreigners, Afghans Willing to Leave Must Be Able to Do That Safely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) More than 60 countries - including the United States, European countries and some others - said that foreign citizens and Afghans, who want to leave Afghanistan, must have an opportunity to do that safely.

"Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility ” and accountability ” for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order," the joint statement released by the US Department of State said on late Sunday.

"Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained. The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them," the statement added.