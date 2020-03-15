Over 60 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan, Highest Daily Number to Date - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) In less than a day, 63 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were registered in Japan, the highest daily number to date, bringing the total count to 773, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the broadcaster, the Hokkaido prefecture has recorded 144 cases, followed by the Aichi prefecture with 121, Osaka with 102 and Tokyo with 87.

Additionally, 697 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have contracted the disease, and 14 others were among those who returned from China's Hubei Province on chartered flights.

The death toll increased by one to 29 people, seven of whom are passengers on the ship.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 in almost 140 countries and territories, with over 5,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.