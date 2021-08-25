UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Americans Favor Banning Taliban From All Social Media - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over 60% of Americans Favor Banning Taliban From All Social Media - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Approximately 62% of registered American voters are in favor of banning the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) from all social media platforms, according to a fresh Morning Consult and Politico poll.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, the Taliban have been considering increasing their presence on social media, but companies are still divided on whether to ban the movement from their sites.

"Sixty-two percent of registered voters said they would support a ban across all social media platforms, including 69% of Republicans, 61% of independents and 55% of Democrats," the pollster said.

A total of 19% of respondents believe the group should be allowed but moderated, while 7% are against banning the group from social media sites.

Another 12% did not give a definite answer.

When asked to comment on Facebook's move to ban content supporting the Taliban from its platform entirely, the vast majority of voters, 81%, supported the decision.

The survey was conducted from August 21-24 among 1,996 voters. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.

Last week, Facebook and TikTok, both of which consider the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, said they would further ban the group and content that promotes its ideology from their platforms. Twitter, however, opted for a case-by-case approach, saying it would remove Taliban-related content if it is violent.

