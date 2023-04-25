Over 60% of Americans Think Biden Too Old to Run for Presidency - Poll

More than 60% of American adults say that US President Joe Biden is too old to run for the presidency in 2024, but is likely to set to win Democratic primaries, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll published on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Biden, 80, officially announced on Tuesday his reelection bid for 2024.

The poll also found that 44% of registered Democrats said the incumbent president should not run again, while about two-thirds of all respondents do not want to see Biden or former US President Donald Trump running again.

Despite this, Biden would win against Trump in a hypothetical presidential election by a margin of 5% or 43 to 38 percent, according to the poll results.

Both Biden and Trump, however, are set to win their respective party primaries. According to a recent poll by Morning Consult, 70% of potential Primary voters would vote for Biden, 10% for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and 4% for writer and politician Marianne Williamson.

Trump is also leading as a Republican candidate with over 51% of primary votes while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has only 24.6%, based on the survey data, compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

The poll took place over a period of three days among 1,005 adults, including 445 self-described Democrats and 361 self-described Republicans. The credibility interval was 4 points.