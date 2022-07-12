Over 60% of Americans Want Neither Biden, Nor Trump for 2024 Re-Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) More than 60% of Americans believe neither former President Donald Trump nor incumbent Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll out Tuesday.

The survey, which was conducted online from July 8-10 among a sample of 2,005 registered voters, found that 64% of respondents believe Biden should "definitely not" (46%) or "probably not" (18%) run for re-election, while 61% answered the same for Trump.

Biden, the oldest US president in history at 79, has said he intends to run for re-election in 2024, while Trump has not confirmed another presidential run.