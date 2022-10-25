UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Over 60% of Britons Support Holding Snap General Election in UK as Soon as Possible - Poll

Over 60% of Britons support the idea of holding a snap general election in the United Kingdom after the appointment of the new prime minister, an Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Over 60% of Britons support the idea of holding a snap general election in the United Kingdom after the appointment of the new prime minister, an Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey demonstrated that 62% of UK citizens were in favor of holding a snap election "as soon as possible," while only 21% of respondents opposed the idea.

An overwhelming majority of opposition Labour voters, or 86%, were supportive of a general election to be held right after the appointment of the new prime minister, with 41% of Conservative voters also welcoming the idea.

The poll was conducted online among 1,083 adults aged 18-75 from October 20-21.

According to a similar poll Ipsos conducted in early August, 51% expressed their support for a snap general election, with 21% being against it.

On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was elected the head of the ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for lack of other contenders.

On Tuesday, King Charles III officially appointed Sunak to the post and asked him to form a government.

Sunak became the country's third prime minister in 2022. In July, then-leader Boris Johnson announced his intention to step down amid numerous scandals. Liz Truss, Johnson's successor, stepped down on October 20 after six tumultuous weeks in office. The resignations plunged the voter support for Tories to a historic low and prompted the Labour opposition to demand a snap parliamentary election.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also called for a snap general election in the country, noting that Scotland would never vote for Sunak if given the chance.

In his first address as the country's prime minister on Tuesday, Sunak ruled out holding a general election in the UK until 2025.

