Over 60% of Europeans Trust EU to Make Right Pandemic-Related Decisions in Future - Poll

More than 60 percent of EU citizens trust the European Union to make the right decisions in the future to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a fresh Eurobarometer poll showed on Friday, adding that 60 percent of Europeans felt optimistic about the bloc's future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) More than 60 percent of EU citizens trust the European Union to make the right decisions in the future to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a fresh Eurobarometer poll showed on Friday, adding that 60 percent of Europeans felt optimistic about the bloc's future.

"Europeans are divided (45% 'satisfied' vs 44% 'not satisfied') regarding the measures taken by the EU to fight the pandemic. However, 62% say they trust the EU to make the right decisions in the future, and 60% remain optimistic about the future of the EU," the poll published by the European Commission said.

The survey conducted from July-August has also shown that 64 percent of the EU citizens saw the economic situation in the bloc as bad, while 42 percent of respondents expressed hope that the economy would recover from the coronavirus-induced crisis "in 2023 or later.

"

"Citizens mentioned the economic situation as the most pressing issue facing the EU - over one-third (35%) of all respondents, a strong increase of 16 percentage points since autumn 2019, and rise from third to first concern. Concern about the economic situation has not been this high since spring 2014," the statement read.

Ireland (73 percent), Denmark (63 percent) and Lithuania (59 percent) enjoy the highest levels of trust among the respondents, while the lowest levels were observed in Italy, France and Greece with 28, 30 and 32 percent, respectively.

Europe stands as the third-worst-affected region to the Americas and South-East Asia, with over 8.5 million cases, as shown on the World Health Organization's dashboard.

