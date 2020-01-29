Over 60% of Finns Opposed Joining NATO in 2019 - Survey

The share of Finns who do not want their country to join NATO increased in 2019 from 59 percent to 64 percent, according to the results of a survey published by the Finnish Defense Ministry on Wednesday

"Two thirds, 64% (59% in 2018) believe that Finland should not seek membership of NATO. This view was expressed by 67 per cent (62%) of men and 61 per cent (56%) of women," the poll found.

Asked about what concerns they had about the future, most respondents named the global refugee situation, international terrorism, and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The survey was conducted by the Taloustutkimus Oy market research company, which surveyed 1,011 people aged 15-79 in 89 localities, including 54 cities. It was commissioned by the Advisory board for Defence Information, a permanent parliamentary committee operating under the Defense Ministry.