Over 60% of Finns Ready to Get COVID-19 Vaccine - Study

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Over 60 percent of Finns are ready to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease as soon as it becomes available, a study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) revealed on Wednesday.

According to the study, 64 percent of Finns are prepared to be vaccinated, 16 percent of respondents have not yet decided, and 20 will not get vaccinated.

"It is good that the coronavirus vaccine is perceived very positively. The fact that protecting others is seen as almost as important as protecting yourself is a clear indication of how people think about solidarity. It's great and encourages joint efforts to exit the epidemic," THL spokesman Jonas Sivela said.

The research was conducted online from November 27 - December 1, with the participation of approximately 1,000 people representing the general population. The study will be conducted again in winter, in 2021.

Finland participates in the EU procurement scheme, which guarantees the possibility of receiving the coronavirus vaccine from several different manufacturers. The EU Commission is currently negotiating a supply agreement for six different vaccines. Finland takes part in five of them, and the sixth agreement is being prepared for adoption, according to the health ministry.