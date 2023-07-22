Open Menu

Over 60% Of French Dissatisfied With Prime Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Over 60% of French Dissatisfied With Prime Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Over 60% of French citizens are dissatisfied with the results of the recent cabinet reshuffle and the actions of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who has retained her position after French President Emmanuel Macron said he had full confidence in her, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Friday, citing a survey by Odoxa-Backbone Consulting.�

According to the survey, 61% of the French said they were dissatisfied with the government reshuffle, which is a historic high since Macron's election for the first term, the report said, adding that every sixth French citizen would like Borne to resign.

Le Figaro also reported that 62% of the respondents said they wanted a new prime minister, while 74% believed that a fresh cabinet would pursue the same policy as the previous one.

On Wednesday, Macron reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries as well as the minister for labor, social relations and solidarity. The president's entourage initially said that only "adjustments" would be made in the government, noting that the changes would not affect key agencies � the foreign, interior, defense and finance ministries.

The survey was carried out online from July 20-21 among 1,005 adult French citizens.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Education Same July From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

2 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

2 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

2 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

2 hours ago
 Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

2 hours ago
US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

2 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

2 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

2 hours ago
 UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World