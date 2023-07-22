Over 60% of French Dissatisfied With Prime Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Over 60% of French citizens are dissatisfied with the results of the recent cabinet reshuffle and the actions of French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who has retained her position after French President Emmanuel Macron said he had full confidence in her, Le Figaro newspaper reported on Friday, citing a survey by Odoxa-Backbone Consulting.�

According to the survey, 61% of the French said they were dissatisfied with the government reshuffle, which is a historic high since Macron's election for the first term, the report said, adding that every sixth French citizen would like Borne to resign.

Le Figaro also reported that 62% of the respondents said they wanted a new prime minister, while 74% believed that a fresh cabinet would pursue the same policy as the previous one.

On Wednesday, Macron reshuffled the government, keeping key ministers in their posts and replacing the heads of the education and health ministries as well as the minister for labor, social relations and solidarity. The president's entourage initially said that only "adjustments" would be made in the government, noting that the changes would not affect key agencies � the foreign, interior, defense and finance ministries.

The survey was carried out online from July 20-21 among 1,005 adult French citizens.