Over 60% of French Support Continuation of Protests If Pension Reform Adopted - Reports

March 15, 2023

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) As many as 62% of the French advocate for the continuation of nationwide strikes if the French parliament adopts a controversial pension reform or if French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne invokes article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the bill, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Wednesday, citing an Elabe poll.

Article 49.3 allows the prime minister to adopt a draft law without parliamentary approval, but the lower house of the French parliament may pass a vote of no confidence in the government in response. The poll showed that 80% of respondents, including supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron, oppose the use of the article.

At the same time, 74% believe that the pension reform will be adopted in any case, the report said.

The poll was conducted from March 13-14 among 1,002 French citizens aged 18 and over.

On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government, by a vote of 195-112.

A final vote on the reform will be held in the French parliament on March 16. If the lower chamber supports the bill, the reform will become law.

The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. It has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes often broke out between the police and protesters.

