Over 60% of French Think Macron Becoming More Authoritarian Since 2017 - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Over 60% of the French believe that President Emmanuel Macron has become more authoritarian since taking office in 2017, according to a poll conducted by Viavoice for the Liberation newspaper.

The survey also showed that 72% of respondents think Macron has become worse at uniting people than at the beginning of his first term, with almost 60% doubting his ability to counter the country's economic challenges. Fifty-five percent said Macron's professional performance overall declined.

Only 15% of people consider Macron to be close to ordinary citizens, which is down 11 percentage points compared to September 2021, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from March 31 to April 4.

Macron's popularity has flagged ever since he pushed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. In March, Macron's approval rating dropped to 28%, a low unseen since the 2019 Yellow Vest protests, according to an IFOP poll commissioned by French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche.

Earlier in April, an Elabe survey found that French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen would beat Macron 55% to 45% if a vote took place now.