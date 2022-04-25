Over 60% of French Voters Against Macron Securing Majority in Parliament This Summer -Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) More than 60 percent of French voters do not want President Emmanuel Macron to get a majority in the National Assembly in the coming parliamentary elections that will be held in June, a new poll reveals.

The majority of French people do not want Macron to win in the June legislative elections: 63 percent of those questioned said they want Macron not to have a majority in parliament, while 35 percent said they do want him to secure a majority, according to an Opinionway poll conducted for Cnews and Europe 1.

The survey was conducted on Sunday, among 1,300 French voters, after the first results of the presidential election runoff were published.

Asked about who they would favor as prime minister, 46 percent chose Marine Le Pen, 44 percent said they favored Jean-Luc Melenchon, while 8 percent sided with Valerie Pecresse (the presidential candidate from The Republicans party).

49 percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with the results of the second round of the French presidential election; the same number of participants said they were not satisfied with the outcome of the vote.

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday, April 24. The French Interior Ministry said after processing 100 percent of the ballots that Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won with 58.55 percent of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen secured 41.45 percent.

During the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.