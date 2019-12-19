Over 60% of French Want Nationwide Strike to Pause for Christmas Holidays - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Nearly two-thirds of the people of France want the ongoing strike against a proposed pension reform to take a break during upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, an Elbe poll for the BFMTV channel showed on Wednesday.

While 63 percent of respondents wished the strike could be put on hold, 36 percent wanted it to continue.

The survey was conducted online from December 17-18 among 1,009 French people aged 18 and above.

The nationwide strike began on December 5 in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.