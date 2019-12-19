UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60% Of French Want Nationwide Strike To Pause For Christmas Holidays - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Over 60% of French Want Nationwide Strike to Pause for Christmas Holidays - Poll

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Nearly two-thirds of the people of France want the ongoing strike against a proposed pension reform to take a break during upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, an Elbe poll for the BFMTV channel showed on Wednesday.

While 63 percent of respondents wished the strike could be put on hold, 36 percent wanted it to continue.

The survey was conducted online from December 17-18 among 1,009 French people aged 18 and above.

The nationwide strike began on December 5 in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Holidays France December From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

2 hours ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

2 hours ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

2 hours ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

2 hours ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.