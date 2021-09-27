UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation As CDU Leader After Party's Defeat - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:34 PM

Over 60% of Germans Want Laschet's Resignation as CDU Leader After Party's Defeat - Poll

Sixty-two percent of Germans want Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) leader Armin Laschet to step down following the defeat of the party in the federal legislative elections, a poll conducted by the Forsa group for the national RTL and N-TV broadcasters showed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Sixty-two percent of Germans want Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) leader Armin Laschet to step down following the defeat of the party in the Federal legislative elections, a poll conducted by the Forsa group for the national RTL and N-TV broadcasters showed.

Laschet was nominated as a federal chancellor candidate by the ruling CDU/CSU bloc at the elections that took place on Sunday and resulted in the victory of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) with 25.7% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

More than half of respondents think that CDU/CSU misfired, picking Laschet as its candidate in the vote. Had the block nominated Markus Soder, the head of the Bavarian branch of the Christian Social Union (CSU), then 11% of those who have voted for other parties would have voted for CDU/CSU, the poll showed.

This means that the CDU/CSU bloc with Soder at helm could have received over 30% of votes against the 24.1% that it actually received.

The opinion poll was carried out late on Sunday, right after the preliminary results were out, and involved 5,508 respondents.

The parties will now begin negotiations to form a coalition. The SPD is projected to have the largest faction with 206 seats, followed by CDU/CSU with 196 seats and the Greens with 118 seats. The liberal Free Democratic Party will likely win 92 mandates, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany with 83 and the Left with 39.

On Monday, Laschet said he was ready to concede defeat and admitted the unsatisfactory result.

Related Topics

Vote Germany Sunday Christian

Recent Stories

Ethiopia registers 869 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 869 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 APHC rejects any Kashmir solution within Indian le ..

APHC rejects any Kashmir solution within Indian legal framework

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan adds 58 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan adds 58 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to open up new marine protected sites to ..

Abu Dhabi to open up new marine protected sites to the public

6 minutes ago
 PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked ..

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked video

28 minutes ago
 NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring ..

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System at Fazal ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.