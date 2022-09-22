UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Hungarians Believe Sanctions Harm Europe More Than Russia - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 06:10 AM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Two-thirds of Hungarian nationals believe that Western sanctions harm Europe more than Russia and do not support the embargo on imports of Russian oil and gas, a poll by the Nezopont Intezet public opinion center showed on Wednesday.

Up to 66% of respondents "rather agreed" that Western sanctions harm Europe more than Russia, while 13% of respondents "rather disagreed," with 12% more saying they were not sure about it.

Moreover, 62% of those surveyed said that sanctions against imports of Russian gas would be a mistake, with some 25% believing the opposite.

The majority of Hungarian nationals also opposed similar sanctions against imports of Russian oil in a 58%-to-27% vote.

The poll was conducted from September 16-20 among 1,000 adults, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.16%.

On September 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees.

He also urged Europe to change its sanctions policy to avoid a crisis. On September 14, a senior Hungarian official said the EU was expected to reconsider its sanctions policy in fall due to cold weather.

Orban told a meeting of the ruling coalition of the Fidesz party and Christian Democratic People's Party earlier on Wednesday that prices and inflation would immediately drop in Europe, the European economy would recover, and avoid a recession in the event of the lifting of sanctions from Russia.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing costs of living to soar.

