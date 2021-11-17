UrduPoint.com

Over 60% Of Moldovans Disappointed With First 100 Days Of Job Of Government - Poll

Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

As many as 62% of Moldovan citizens are disappointed with the performance of the government during its first 100 days on the job, the results of a poll by the IMAS research group showed on Wednesday

Respondents were asked how the situation in the country changed after a new government led by Natalia Gavrilita was formed on August 6. Thirty-one percent saw no changes; 40% said the situation has changed for the worse; 23% that the situation has gotten better; and 6% did not answer.

In addition to that, 62% of participants said they are disappointed with the actions of the government; a quarter of respondents said their expectations were met; 2% said that the government had surpassed their expectations; and 11% failed to come up with an answer.

The poll demonstrated that 69% of Moldovan citizens are dissatisfied with President Maia Sandu's first year on the job, and 29% said they are content with her efforts. Only 2% did not give their opinion.

Almost one third of respondents, or 32%, believe that Sandu has had no achievements so far; 40% believe the president has made a few achievements; 27% said that Sandu has achieved enough; and 3% did not answer the question.

The poll was conducted from October 23 to November 15 and involved 893 Moldovans. The margin of error is 3%.

