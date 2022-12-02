Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Research Center

More than 60% of Russians today trust or rather trust the police, in a complete reversal from the 2012 data, when 61% of citizens did not trust or rather did not trust the police, Konstantin Abramov, General Director of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) More than 60% of Russians today trust or rather trust the police, in a complete reversal from the 2012 data, when 61% of citizens did not trust or rather did not trust the police, Konstantin Abramov, General Director of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Friday.

"Indeed, we record an increase in the level of trust in the police... In 2012, 61% of our citizens said that they rather do not trust or definitely do not trust the police officers in their region.

Today in 2022, we record 32% of citizens that rather do not trust or definitely do not trust (the police), and 62% rather trust or definitely trust. That is, the situation has changed dramatically in relation to the police," Abramov said at a meeting of the Public Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Abramov added that in the period from 1990 to 2000 there was a negative attitude to the army, but today the positive attitude to it is higher than to the police.