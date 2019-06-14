A majority of Russians continues to approve of President Vladimir Putin's job performance despite him losing roughly a percentage point since last month, a poll out Friday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) A majority of Russians continues to approve of President Vladimir Putin 's job performance despite him losing roughly a percentage point since last month, a poll out Friday showed.

The June 3-9 survey by Russia Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) found that 64.

2 percent of those sampled said Putin was handling his job well.

Putin's approval in the week of May 6-12 was slightly higher at 65.3 percent. Asked whether they had trust in the president, 71.7 percent responded affirmatively, down from 72.3 a week ago, versus 25 percent who said they did not trust him.