MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of Russians approving of President Vladimir Putin's performance has been hovering above 60 percent, the head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The positive assessment of the president's performance in the past month has been confined to a narrow bracket of 61-63 percent. Trust in Putin during the same period remained within the 67-68 percent bracket," Valery Fedorov said.

Earlier the US news agency Bloomberg has reported, citing VTsIOM figures, that Putin's rating dropped to a record low of 27 percent in April as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the national economy.

Fedorov added that the pollster last conducted a survey to measure Putin's rating in terms of voter intent two years ago. He said the question of whether people planned to vote for him had since been replaced by an assessment of his performance and the level of trust in him.