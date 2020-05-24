UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60% Of Russians Approve Of Putin's Performance - Pollster

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Over 60% of Russians Approve of Putin's Performance - Pollster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of Russians approving of President Vladimir Putin's performance has been hovering above 60 percent, the head of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The positive assessment of the president's performance in the past month has been confined to a narrow bracket of 61-63 percent. Trust in Putin during the same period remained within the 67-68 percent bracket," Valery Fedorov said.

Earlier the US news agency Bloomberg has reported, citing VTsIOM figures, that Putin's rating dropped to a record low of 27 percent in April as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the national economy.

Fedorov added that the pollster last conducted a survey to measure Putin's rating in terms of voter intent two years ago. He said the question of whether people planned to vote for him had since been replaced by an assessment of his performance and the level of trust in him.

Related Topics

Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Same April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow as Shawal ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Continue To Expand Despite US Pressure

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai celebrates Eid Al Fitr virtually by bringing ..

2 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

3 minutes ago

Next Ligue 1 season set for August 23 start

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.