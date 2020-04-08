UrduPoint.com
Over 60% Of Russians Consider Moscow's Response To COVID-19 Sufficient - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of Russian citizens who believe that measures taken by the country's authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease are sufficient amounts to 63 percent, according to a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the poll's findings show that 26 percent of the respondents say the these actions by the government are not enough to combat the pandemic, and only five percent of the people consider these measures to be excessive.

In addition, according to the survey, 43 percent of citizens were sure that the government was taking sufficient measures to ensure medical institutions are ready to admit COVID-19 patients, while 29 percent considered them insufficient and 27 percent were unable to give a definitive answer.

The poll also established that the majority of respondents � 88 percent � have enough information about the situation with the spread of the pandemic in the world, ways of the virus transmission and prevention, while 10 percent of respondents said it was not enough.

The survey was conducted from March 29-30 and April 2 via phone interviews with a random sample of 1,600 Russians over 18.

