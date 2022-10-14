Over 60% of Russians Express Anxiety Over Tense Geopolitical Situation - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) A total of 67% of Russians are feeling anxious due to the tense geopolitical situation in the country and across the world, according to a poll by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), published on Friday.

Only 28% of Russian citizens said they remain calm while another 5% of respondents were unable to assess their mood.

The face-to-face poll was conducted in Russia from October 7-9. In total, 1,500 people participated in the survey. The statistical margin of error does not exceed 3.6%.

The anxiety level among Russians skyrocketed two weeks ago, increasing from 35% to 69%.