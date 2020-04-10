Over 60% of Russians Have Confidence in President Putin - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) An overwhelming majority of Russian citizens ” 67 percent ” believe that President Vladimir Putin is doing his job well, and 63 percent of the respondents said that he is a trustworthy political figure, a fresh poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) on Friday said.

Confidence in the president has increased by one percentage point since last week's survey.

According to the FOM survey, nearly half of the people (47%) evaluate the government's work positively amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while 35 percent felt the opposite.

If elections to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, were held this Sunday, 34 percent of Russians would vote for the ruling United Russia party, another 11 percent for the Communist Party, 8 percent for the Liberal Democratic Party, 4 percent for the Fair Russia party and 12 percent for another party.

The poll by FOM was conducted from April 3-5 among 4,000 respondents in 53 regions throughout Russia. The margin of error is 3.6 percent.